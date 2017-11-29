OPPOSITION VIEW: Mowbray admits Blackpool dominated against his Blackburn side

Tony Mowbray admitted his Blackburn Rovers side weren't dominant despite beating Blackpool 4-2 at Bloomfield Road last night.

Blackburn capitalised on a string of defensive mistakes from the home side to clinch their fourth straight win in League One.

The Seasiders were well on top in the first half but somehow found themselves 2-1 down at the break after errors from Kelvin Mellor and Sean Longstaff respectively.

“I'm happy with the clinical nature of our game," Mowbray said.

“I don't think it was a game we dominated, we played against a good football team who had threats and they scored two goals which was frustrating for us.

“They’re a well-coached team.

“But it's a good sign for me that we can be disappointed having won 4-2. The pleasing aspect for us was how clinical we were.

“They were playing on the front foot so we had to defend resolutely and we managed to come in at half-time 2-1 up.

“We’ve been pretty clinical recently and taking our chances when they’ve come along.

“But saying that, we’ve had to work hard to get those chances with some hard work and endeavour off the ball.

“So I think we worked really hard and some clinical finishing got the job done against a good team who will beat plenty of teams here this season.”