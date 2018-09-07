OPINION: Why are Blackpool taking so long to name their new boss?

After overseeing a seven-game unbeaten run, any normal club would have appointed their temporary manager in a heartbeat.

But here we are, a month on from Gary Bowyer’s resignation, and the Seasiders remain without a permanent boss.

What more Terry McPhillips has to do to get the job on a full-time basis, I don’t know.

Surely he will eventually end up getting the job; it only has to be a matter of time. If it was going to be anyone else, why haven’t they already been appointed?

As I understand it, the club hasn’t spoken to anyone else, face to face at least, since the day of the League Cup game against Barnsley on August 14.

During that time, McPhillips has proven he is up to the task.

He knows the players inside out, he’s sustained the stability previously brought by Bowyer and, most importantly of all, his results can’t be argued with.

Yes, McPhillips’ first game did end in a 2-1 defeat to Portsmouth, but since then Pool have enjoyed a fine run of three wins and four draws. He deserves the job.

Bowyer’s former number two met with the club on Tuesday and held further talks yesterday.

I can only assume the hold-up is McPhillips asking for assurances, whether that be budgets, potential signings or the training ground.

After all, the well-documented issues that led to his predecessor feeling he had no choice but to hand in his resignation still remain.

Natalie Christopher believes the team will be back at Squires Gate within a month and there will be running water – and even showers – installed.

But this is the woman who claimed never to have met Jonathan Disley, despite travelling to Riga with him and her father Owen for July’s meeting with Valeri Belokon.