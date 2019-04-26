OPINION: Season ticket sales are vital for Blackpool - on and off the pitch

It can’t be stressed just how important it is Blackpool supporters back their club and snap up season tickets.

There has been talk among some of not parting with their hard-earned cash until they know for certain Owen Oyston won’t make an unthinkable return.

There’s also been a mixed response to the club’s new pricing policy, especially regarding the hike for youngsters – something I do empathise with.

But talk of not buying season tickets, essentially boycotting the new board, would be an own goal of epic proportions.

The board can’t make the improvements to the pitch, to Squires Gate or anything else that needs sorting unless they get the cash they’re expecting from sales.

There’s also been some rumours spread about a potential return for Oyston.

To set the record straight, no, Oyston was not watching the game against Peterborough United from his penthouse.

There’s also been much talk about Oyston getting a loan. Of course he’s going to try, but let’s think about this logically. The man is 85, has no income streams and has already had a year-and-a-half to get the money together.

If a loan is there, why didn’t he take it before the receiver was appointed?

Paul Cooper and the interim board have been open and honest about it from the start. If Oyston manages to stump up the cash, they’re off and there’s nothing they can do about it.

If the unlikely happens and Oyston does pay off Belokon, there’s a good chance he’d have to retake the EFL’s Owners’ and Directors’ test.

As a QC recently advised Blackpool Supporters’ Trust, the chances of him passing are extremely slim.

I understand the nervousness, but let’s not go overboard. The club is still in a good position compared to a couple of months ago, let’s not ruin that progress.