OPINION: Questions need answering over Blackpool takeover talk

Just seven days ago in this very column I wrote how Blackpool fans should expect to see developments off the field in the coming weeks.

But one thing I certainly didn’t expect to see was the Paul Stewart bombshell that dropped the following day.

Paul, a Gazette columnist, former Blackpool player and a well-respected figure among the fanbase, has helpfully clarified a few points in today’s article, which you can read on the following page.

If it’s a genuine bid, then I expect the supporters and community will rally behind it, but the initial story and the subsequent ‘big reveal’ of the man behind the consortium provided more questions than answers.

If the takeover is in its infancy, why has the consortium decided to go public so early on? Usually in these situations the businessmen and individuals involved remain very guarded and cautious about releasing any information that could potentially scupper any deal.

We’re just three weeks away from what could be a decisive court hearing – although we’ve heard that said several times in the last 12 months or so – with the prospect of a receiver being appointed due to be discussed.

Does anyone realistically expect a takeover to be completed in such a short time frame? Of course the situation is complicated by Owen Oyston’s legal battle with Valeri Belokon, who is still owed in the region of £25m – although this could now be as high as £30m. Any bid for the club would have to go past the Latvian, but at this time it isn’t entirely clear if that dialogue has occurred.

Meanwhile Oyston, rather than focusing on finding the cash to repay Belokon, is reportedly attempting to publish a club charter that will outline future policy.

As I understand it, this is all focused on Oyston’s pipe dream of getting the club back into the Premier League. Priorities Owen, priorities...