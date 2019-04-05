OPINION: No surprise at level of interest in Blackpool FC

Given the huge untapped potential of Blackpool Football Club, it’s no surprise to see so much interest from would-be buyers.

The receiver, Paul Cooper, revealed last week there had been 59 expressions of interest, a number which is likely to have since increased.

Now the club is officially up for sale, those parties that are serious about joining the bidding process will be permitted to see the club’s financial position.

That, according to board member Michael Bolingbroke, is likely to see that extensive list whittled down to around 20 or so.

I’d suggest it’s unlikely we see any firm interest before the EFL make their decision on the potential points deduction, which will be a deal-changer for many and could help dictate the price.

We’re looking at the summer before we see significant change, although there’s nothing stopping the process edging into next season, which would be far from ideal for obvious reasons.

However, court-appointed receivers move fast; it’s their job to get things sorted as quickly as possible to realise the debt.

In an ideal world we’d see someone take over within weeks of the season’s end, which would allow the club to put things in place and prepare properly for the new campaign.

It’s encouraging to see the work done by the interim board, whose job it is to stabilise the club and get it in decent shape.

The pitch is clearly Terry McPhillips’ priority and plans are already in place to rip it up, while decisions over the club’s out-of-contract players and summer recruitment will be made any day now.

But it’s simply unrealistic to expect the board to solve all the club’s problems now, they’ve got a job to do in the short term. Decisions over Squires Gate, for example, will have to be left to the new owner.