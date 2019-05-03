OPINION: Blackpool’s would-be suitors should excite Seasiders supporters

After a quiet few weeks, we’re now starting to see potential bidders for Blackpool showing their hand.

With just 12 days until the deadline for bids, the likelihood is we’ll see more go public – which can only be a good thing for openness and transparency.

The news that Andy Pilley is wanting to switch Highbury for Bloomfield Road was the bombshell many Blackpool fans had been waiting for.

I have my doubts whether Pilley can dispose of Fleetwood and get his hands on Blackpool in such a relatively short space of time, but it appears that’s not going to stop him trying.

Then there’s also Simon Sadler and Huw Jenkins, two individuals that make a trio of credible options for the football club.

There will be others, too, but as Christine Seddon of Blackpool Supporters’ Trust pointed out earlier this week, it can only be heartening for fans to see businessmen of this calibre showing a serious interest.

Not much is known about Sadler but he does have links to Blackpool, he’s supposedly a fan and was at the recent game against Peterborough United.

There will be people who share concerns over a hedge fund potentially taking over the club, but with assets reportedly in excess of $1billion, he clearly can’t be discounted.

There’s also been some concerns expressed about an overseas owner, something I can’t really get my head around given a certain Latvian didn’t turn out so badly.

Focusing on matters on the pitch, the Seasiders end the season with a fixture against Gillingham which, on the face of it, counts for very little.

But let’s hope Pool can end the campaign on a positive note and that momentum carries on into what will be a game-changing few months for the football club. It’s still exciting times ahead.