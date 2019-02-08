OPINION: Blackpool’s transfer business inspires optimism

Having previously been accused of being too negative regarding on-the-field matters at Blackpool, it made a nice change to be told I was being overly optimistic earlier this week.

It all related to the opinion piece I wrote on Blackpool’s January transfer business and how I came to the conclusion that it was a very promising month in terms of incomings and outgoings.

Against all the odds, no key player was sold and the players that did depart – Mark Cullen aside – were fringe players who weren’t going to get any game time anyway, so it’s got to be a plus getting them off the wage bill.

Coming the other way was a swathe of highly-rated youngsters with something to prove.

Chances are not all of them will succeed but they will certainly get the chance to impress under Terry McPhillips.

Most of them are forward players, too, which was clearly the area the Seasiders needed to address.

Nya Kirby is certainly one to watch. The on-loan Crystal Palace was in superb form in Blackpool’s behind-closed-doors friendly against Morecambe on Tuesday.

Given most were expecting the club not to sign anyone, while cashing in on Curtis Tilt and perhaps a couple of others, I’d say what did transpire has to be viewed as a positive. But perhaps I’m just living with my head in the clouds.

Elsewhere, the clock counts down to yet another date in court, with the prospect of a receiver being appointed next week.

The last hearing proved to be a huge anticlimax, with little decided other than Oyston being given another slap on the wrist.

Should this one go ahead, I’d expect a far more significant outcome for the future of the football club.

It’s surely now accepted that the only way to get change at the top at Bloomfield Road is to force Owen out. It won’t come from him.