OPINION: Blackpool’s season-defining run of games?

Starting with this weekend’s tricky trip to Oxford, the Seasiders now embark on a hectic schedule of six games in the space of just 18 days.

The festive period is always a time where squads are pushed to the limit, but Blackpool must be full of confidence after their win against Charlton Athletic last weekend.

On the back of Saturday’s defeat at Bloomfield Road, the Addicks went down to the league leaders Portsmouth in midweek and claimed what appears to be a well deserved three points. That just proves how big a win it was for the Seasiders.

But it is Oxford next, a side which is struggling at the wrong end of the league table.

Despite their league position, their form has picked up in recent weeks, winning four of their last six games.

But do they have anything Blackpool should be fearful of? Absolutely not.

Charlton had won their last four league games on the bounce prior to Saturday’s game but the Seasiders managed to take care of them. So there’s no reason why Terry McPhillips’ men can’t do the same with Oxford.

The players must forget all about Tuesday night’s pivotal FA Cup replay against Solihull Moors, despite the prospect of a second match-up of the season against Arsenal.

As mouthwatering a clash as that promises to be, the Seasiders have a job to do in the league first.

Beat Oxford and that sets up an even bigger game against Barnsley next Saturday, the side which now sits in that final play-off place following Charlton’s midweek victory.

Fixtures against the likes of Sunderland and Portsmouth also take place in the New Year – and it is this spell of games that could go a long way to deciding Pool’s fate.

The games come thick and fast at this point in the season and Pool can’t afford to let-up now.