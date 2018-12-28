OPINION: Blackpool’s recent spell is just a sticky patch

Now Terry McPhillips has suffered three league defeats on the bounce for the first time as manager, it will be interesting to see how his Blackpool side responds.

Having witnessed the nature of those three losses, I don’t think Pool fans have too much to be worried about. It’s a bad spell of form but I’m confident that’s all it is – just a sticky patch.

But it does add an extra bit of pressure ahead of tomorrow’s trip to AFC Wimbledon, a team who remain in the bottom four but have won their last two.

Blackpool’s only slight cause for concern is the mounting injury list, with Ollie Turton and Curtis Tilt again missing out at Rochdale – although they shouldn’t be too far away. It’s crucial the Seasiders get them back involved as soon as possible.

The same applies to Donervon Daniels, although he wasn’t involved against his former club at Spotland on Boxing Day for family reasons, so there’s no timeframe for his return.

The Rochdale game was just a day to forget all round – everything that could possibly have gone wrong did.

Blackpool were certainly hard done-by when the referee missed the blatant foul on Armand Gnanduillet in the box, and it appears Dale’s late winner might have been slightly offside, although it was incredibly tight.

But I hope Jordan Thompson apologised to his teammates because the Northern Ireland international let them down with his moment of stupidity.

Even if he was stamped on by Callum Camps, as has been claimed, that’s still no excuse to react in the manner he did.

He’s always been a bit of a hothead and that’s something the 21-year-old needs to curtail as soon as possible.

Hopefully the fact his straight red means he will miss Blackpool’s FA Cup third-round clash against Arsenal a week tomorrow will give him the wake-up call he needs...