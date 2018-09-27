OPINION: Blackpool players deserves all the praise they get

You know things are going Blackpool’s way when they even start to do well in the League Cup.

The competition has not been favourable to the Seasiders in recent times. In fact, the club’s record in the cup is a pretty miserable one.

The last time Blackpool reached the last 16 was in 2007, when they lost 2-0 to Tottenham Hotspur.

Since then, Blackpool have lost in the first round in eight of the following 10 years, with the likes of Macclesfield Town, Morecambe, Shrewsbury Town and Northampton Town unceremoniously dumping them out of the competition at the first hurdle.

But the Seasiders made the fourth round on Tuesday night with a dominant display against QPR, extending the unbeaten run to a laudable 11 games in the process.

It was an upset of sorts, as they were playing a side from the division above, but there was nothing that shocked me from their performance.

Despite making five changes, Blackpool simply continued where they left off, imposing themselves on Steve McClaren’s side from the off, constantly pressing and closing down and creating chances almost at will.

Mark Howard, on the other hand, barely had a shot to save.

Michael Nottingham was in imperious form at right-back and is surely deserving of a league start, while Callum Guy, Joe Dodoo, Ryan McLaughlin and Armand Gnanduillet all did their chances no harm at all.

What Terry McPhillips is managing to get out of this Blackpool squad, in both league and cup, is nothing short of remarkable.

The biggest test of his short tenure to date comes at table toppers Peterborough United this weekend, where Blackpool’s spotless defensive record comes up against Steve Evans’ free-scoring Posh.

Keep another clean sheet on Saturday and I might just start to believe...