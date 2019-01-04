OPINION: Blackpool have nothing to lose against Arsenal

Going into a cup clash against the mighty Arsenal on the back of four defeats in five might be a bit of a daunting prospect for most third tier sides.

You could argue it’s not exactly the ideal time to play the Gunners, with the Seasiders decimated by injuries and struggling for points in League One.

But is there ever a good time to play Arsenal? Terry McPhillips was without some of his key players for the Carabao Cup game at the Emirates back in October and look how that turned out.

Pool had just been beaten by Fylde coast neighbours Fleetwood Town four days earlier and the team that took to the field against Unai Emery’s men didn’t feature the likes of Curtis Tilt, Donervon Daniels and Armand Gnanduillet.

Yet the Seasiders still managed to give them a huge scare, remaining the side more likely to score right up until Paudie O’Connor was sent off six minutes from time to make it 10 apiece.

Blackpool have absolutely nothing to lose and everything to gain, and it will be interesting to see how Arsenal’s technically superior players manage to deal with the deteriorating and heavy Bloomfield Road pitch. We all know the Gunners will try and stick to their passing principles.

It’s just a shame this occasion is one that will only serve to highlight the huge problems at Blackpool, as was the case against Sunderland on New Year’s Day.

While there won’t be as many visiting fans this time round, the vast majority of Pool’s fanbase will be watching the game from home or not watching at all.

If Blackpool manage to do the impossible and cause a huge shock on Saturday teatime, there will be a lot of people not knowing how they should feel. That’s just not right and no fan should be have their emotions toyed with like that.