Opinion: Blackpool find themselves in a curious league position with four months of the season remaining

The general consensus is that the postponement of the Barnsley game probably came at a good time for Neil Critchley’s men.

Unlike most other clubs in the Championship, the Seasiders managed to fulfil their hectic schedule over Christmas and New Year, even when their squad was stretched right to the limit.

That clearly began to take its toll and injuries and positive Covid-19 cases were mounting up, so a weekend off might have even been welcomed by Critchley and co.

The counter-argument, of course, is that Barnsley are bottom of the table and have only won two league games all season, so it was arguably the perfect game for the Seasiders to get back to winning ways after their FA Cup humbling the previous week.

It leaves Critchley’s side in a curious position heading into the final four months of the campaign.

Out of all the cups, nine points off the play-offs and 14 points ahead of the bottom three, you could argue there’s very little to play for between now and the end of the season.

Neil Critchley's side take on Millwall at Bloomfield Road tomorrow

Critchley obviously won’t be adopting that attitude and, by extension, the players won’t be either.

Nevertheless, while it’s a shame to be out of the cup at the first hurdle, it’s a nice position for Blackpool to be in given this is their first season back in the Championship.

Compare their situation to Peterborough United, who are facing the prospect of a return to the third tier at the first attempt despite beating the Seasiders to automatic promotion last term.

Last season’s title winners Hull City, meanwhile, are facing a relegation battle of their own as they’re only seven points better off than Darren Ferguson’s team.

Having seen both sides in action this season, they’ll do well to avoid the trapdoor.

Barring a shaky start, Blackpool – meanwhile – have never really looked in danger, have they?

A period of adjustment at the beginning of the season was to be expected, especially when you factor in the injury and Covid issues that plagued pre-season as well.

Since then, the Seasiders have looked at home and even threatened a play-off push at one point.

While their form tailed off over Christmas, they’re still well positioned in the table and a top-half finish would certainly represent a fabulous first season back in the second tier of English football.

This weekend, Blackpool face a Millwall side in the midst of a mini-slump having lost their last three games.

The Lions are level on points with Critchley’s men, but sit a place higher owing to their superior goal difference. Gary Rowett’s side have also played a game fewer.

Unfortunately I wasn’t at the reverse fixture at The Den as I had Covid at the time but, by all accounts, Blackpool performed well and were unfortunate not to hold on for a draw despite being down to 10 men.

Blackpool will want to put that result right back on home turf, where form has generally been good, helped by an electric atmosphere at Bloomfield Road.

It’s a shame Dan Ballard isn’t available because he would have got a richly-deserved healthy reception from the home fans on his return to the Fylde coast.

The defender is on loan at Millwall from his parent club Arsenal, who were in touch with the Seasiders this week to recall Tyreece John-Jules from his unsuccessful loan spell.

Being brutally honest, I was surprised the 20-year-old didn’t return sooner.

There is plenty of ability there but he failed to find the back of the net and was clearly out of Critchley’s plans, having not taken to the pitch since mid-October.

An England Under-21 international, you can’t question if the forward has the ability but, for whatever reason, it just didn’t work for him at Blackpool.

One suspects John-Jules will have to drop back down to League One, where he previously enjoyed more fruitful loan spells with Doncaster Rovers and Lincoln City, if he wants to get his career back on track.

Elsewhere, it was also fascinating to see Blackpool recall Ethan Robson from MK Dons.

In one respect it wasn’t much of a surprise, given Blackpool’s lack of options in his position.

Up until this week, everything pointed to the Seasiders using the transfer market to bolster their ranks in central midfield, rather than bring back a player deemed well down the pecking order at the start of the season.

Saying that, the 25-year-old has enjoyed a strong spell in League One this season and, by all accounts, has been one of MK’s standout performers in helping Liam Manning’s side to fifth place in the table.

If his chance arises back at Bloomfield Road, fingers crossed he grasps it with both hands.