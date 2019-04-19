OPINION: Blackpool FC’s drama-free run-in makes for a pleasant change

Blackpool find themselves in the unfamiliar position of heading into the final stretch of the season with very little to play for.

With just four fixtures of the campaign remaining, the Seasiders cannot mathematically get relegated and a play-off finish is nigh-on impossible.

This is the second successive season where Pool will be heading towards a top-half finish. That’s very unlike the Seasiders because, prior to that, they’d pretty much always had something to play for going into the final game of the season, whether it was to keep them in the league or to make sure of a play-off spot. Where’s the drama?

It’s also an unfamiliar tale with the club’s squad. At this moment in time it is very settled and very few are out of contract.

Normally we’ve become accustomed to seeing the team ripped apart every summer, before seeing 14 or 15 new players brought in.

To be fair to Gary Bowyer, it was a policy that worked during his time at the club but I don’t think it’s one you can repeat every single year and see the same level of success.

It’s not looking like that’s going to be the case this time round and that, surely, can only be a good thing.

Myles Boney, Donervon Daniels, Nathan Delfouneso, Chris Long and Jimmy Ryan are the only five whose deals end this summer.

All others are either under contract for the long term or the club have options over to extend for a further 12 months.

I think that stability and continuity are going to be key, especially at a time where there’s likely to be change and upheaval at boardroom and ownership level. When that’s ongoing the last thing you need is the squad being shredded at the same time.

It’s also a good squad with a strong core to it, it’s not in dire need of changes from top to bottom.