OPINION: Blackpool fans should not be worried by the Seasiders’ recent results

Had Blackpool held onto their two-goal lead against Coventry City last week, they would now be sitting on top of the League One table.

As it is, they found themselves on the wrong end of a spirited Coventry fightback and subsequently slipped down to sixth in the table, having now failed to win any of their last four league games.

Such are the fine margins of football, but I don’t think there’s anything for Blackpool supporters to be worried about.

Would I be saying the same had the Seasiders been dominated from the first minute to the last and had made the most basic of errors? Perhaps.

But that wasn’t the case. There are no major issues to address, no major flaws, it’s just a case of making one or two tweaks and hoping things go their way this week.

It is fascinating how one fairly minor event can change the whole outlook of a game.

With 40 minutes on the clock at St Andrew’s last weekend, Simon Grayson’s men were cruising thanks to an impressive showing of counter-attacking football and compact defending – oh, and a Sullay Kaikai brace.

They made Coventry look ordinary, Mark Robins’ side failing to penetrate Blackpool’s comfortable backline.

But, one hopeful punt into the Pool box later, and the match was turned on its head.

Ollie Turton and Ryan Edwards failed to deal with the cross and it ricocheted nicely for Coventry striker Matty Godden, who slammed it home beyond the unfortunate Jak Alnwick – whose first action of the game saw him picking the ball out of his own net.

All of a sudden, the Blackpool players are beginning to panic and they can’t wait to get rid of the ball when, only a few minutes earlier, they were spraying it around with ease.

Coventry are now flying at their goal in wave after wave of attacks and, just four minutes later, they’re level thanks to another lapse in concentration from Blackpool’s defence.

And all that good work is undone in just 240 seconds.

Goals change games and the momentum swung firmly in Coventry’s favour. But, for all their dominance in the second half, they had to wait until second-half stoppage time, when Pool were a man down thanks to Nathan Delfouneso’s unfortunate injury, to snatch the three points.

Basically, what I’m trying to say is: don’t worry. Blackpool were always going to lose at some point and while that’s of no consolation after losing in the final minute of a game, it should serve them well going forwards that they’re still doing a lot of things right.

Of course we all know hindsight is a wonderful thing; it’s easy to make an assessment of an event after it’s occurred.

But it is interesting how an entire perspective of a match and even the season as a whole can swing on such random circumstances.

That’s not to say Blackpool can’t defend better, because they clearly can. But let’s not forget all the good we are seeing from them so far this season as well.

Had Blackpool held on for a point, post-match, we would have been talking about how well Blackpool had played to draw against an unbeaten side that are fancied to do well in the third tier this season.

As it is, there was an overreaction in certain quarters where, all of a sudden, one bad result transformed the Seasiders into a bad side overnight, who are in need of improvements across the pitch and need to overhaul everything they’re doing.

Woah there, just calm down a minute.

By the same token, should Grayson’s men respond with a positive result against Milton Keynes this weekend, that doesn’t mean the side are champions-elect again after just eight games.

Saturday’s opposition appear to be a bit Jekyll and Hyde in that they’ve won three and lost three, with no draws.

With 11 goals conceded in six games, they’re clearly susceptible at the back and Blackpool should be confident of causing them plenty of problems.

Tighten things up with their own backline and there’s no reason why they can’t earn that fourth win of the campaign.