OPINION: Blackpool fans must trust the interim board

Wednesday night’s fans’ forum with the interim board was a success before it even got underway.

The very fact Ben Hatton, Michael Bolingbroke, Ian Currie and Tim Fielding were meeting with supporters to hear their views demonstrates what progress has been made in just a matter of weeks.

Supporters are now being listened to and taken seriously, just as they ought to be. The new board made it clear they’re on your side and will fight your corner.

That approach might seem like common sense but it’s a breath of fresh air from the contempt the fanbase were held in by the Oyston regime.

Supporters aren’t just customers, they’re the very lifeblood of the football club. Without them, what is the point?

As it turned out, the meeting with the 50 or so fans in attendance was a productive exercise featuring a wide range of views.

Whether you agree with what decisions the board decide to make in the coming weeks on ticket prices and other issues, what can be guaranteed is that the club is in safe hands for the time being.

That, for now, has to be comforting for a fanbase gradually worn down by years of infighting.

So now is time to repay that faith and pack out the stadium between now and the end of the season.

Yes, Blackpool are back and they’re mighty again, but the hard work is just beginning. Let’s make sure this current revival is a long-term success, not just short-term buzzwords.

If 35,000 flock through the turnstiles in these last four home games of the season, that’s got to be considered a huge success. There’s no reason why it can’t be achieved either.

It’s a Saturday afternoon, the forecast is good and the Seasiders are looking to build on last week’s win – what more could you want?