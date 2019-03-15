OPINION: A week to remember for Blackpool’s supporters

It’s been a whirlwind week at Bloomfield Road, with two home games in the space of four days coming and going in the blink of an eye.

It’s only natural supporters are keen to look forward and not back, but I think it’s only right we reflect on a momentous few days.

On Saturday, more than 15,000 home fans packed out the ground to mark the end of the Oyston era and to celebrate the beginning of a new dawn. It was a joyous occasion and an afternoon that is sure to live long in the memory.

The Seasiders couldn’t cap the day with a win, but the next best alternative to three points is surely snatching an equaliser in the 96th minute to spark wild scenes among the supporters.

Yes some of that excitement spilled onto the pitch but those who ran onto the pitch to mob the players can be forgiven for their exuberance given what they’ve endured in recent times.

On Tuesday night we saw the crowd drop to 7,000 home fans, which unsurprisingly piqued the interest of Preston North End fans on social media. It was all harmless, gentle ribbing though and in a way it’s fitting the two rivals are arguing over football matters once more.

Saying that, there’s not much wrong with that gate on a cold, blustery Tuesday night, but I must admit I was expecting more given the significance of the game.

Again, it wasn’t the result the fans or players would have wanted but in both fixtures Blackpool have performed well.

Hopefully those who have returned from their four-year boycott can acknowledge the desire and endeavour of this squad can’t be called into question.

The play-offs might seem like a long shot now after Tuesday night’s missed opportunity, but in football you just never know.

Time to support the players to the hilt and back in these last nine games.