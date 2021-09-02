Neil Critchley brought in 13 new players this summer, but could it have been more?

Ones that got away? The definitive list of players Blackpool were linked with during the transfer window

It was another busy transfer window for the Seasiders, with 13 players making the move to Bloomfield Road and a further 10 being moved on.

By Matt Scrafton
Thursday, 2nd September 2021, 9:52 am
Updated Thursday, 2nd September 2021, 10:02 am

Three players arrived on deadline day alone in Dujon Sterling, Jordan Gabriel and - eventually - Owen Dale.

Pool were linked with a whole host of names during the summer though, some of them spuriously, others a little bit more concrete.

Here, The Gazette takes a look at those players...

1. Sam Lavelle

The Blackpool-born defender was linked with the Seasiders early on in the window. He did eventually leave Morecambe, joining Charlton Athletic on deadline day.

Photo Sales

2. Allan Campbell

The Motherwell midfielder was linked with Blackpool and their Championship rivals Luton Town and Millwall. The 23-year-old eventually settled on Luton though.

Photo Sales

3. Elliot Embleton

Pool were keen to bring last season's loan star back to Bloomfield Road on a permanent deal, but the 22-year-old is now heavily involved in Sunderland's first-team plans.

Photo Sales

4. Terell Thomas

Pool were linked with the free agent after his departure from AFC Wimbledon. But the centre-back ended up signing for Crewe Alexandra.

Photo Sales
Page NaN of 5