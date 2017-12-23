One win can turn Seasiders’ season around

Blackpool skipper Jimmy Ryan believes one win could be all it takes to put the Seasiders’ season back on track.

Pool, who have lost their last three games on the spin, head to Charlton Athletic today looking for their first win in six attempts.

Despite the Seasiders’ miserable form, Ryan remains confident they can turn around their fortunes with a win in the capital.

He said: “We continue to work on our weaknesses so hopefully we can go to Charlton and get the points, there’s no reason why we can’t. We have faith in ourselves and our ability.

“It’s only because of the lack of form recently that people are doubting us but form comes and goes throughout the season.

“All we need is that one result to turn it back in our favour and I don’t see why that can’t happen on Saturday.

“Obviously results haven’t been great as of late but that’s part and parcel of football. Every team in the division will have a dip in form at some point.

“Ours is now but, performance-wise, we haven’t been bad, it’s just been the results. All the games have been tight so it’s not like we’re getting turned over.

“It’s always been one goal either way which has determined games so we’re staying positive and looking forward to going to Charlton and getting the points to set up a nice Christmas.

“It only takes that one result to turn things and to get a bit more belief about the place.”