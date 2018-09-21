One repeat Blackpool’s boss would like to watch

Terry McPhillips has called on his Blackpool players to produce a repeat of their display against Barnsley earlier in the season in this weekend’s clash against Luton Town.

The Hatters, like Barnsley, are a side known for their attractive brand of football.

McPhillips wants his players to focus on their own performance, as they did during the 3-1 comeback win against the Tykes in the League Cup back in August.

“Luton play good football,” McPhillips said.

“They play a diamond in midfield and they pass the ball.

“They’ve got a very good budget for this level, they can buy a player for £500,000 and stuff like that.

“So they’ve got some good players and they’ve got some good subs too who are playing lovely stuff.

“But they are coming to Bloomfield Road where I think everyone who has come here has had a really tough game.

“I’m expecting them to pass the ball, because that’s what they do.

“But Barnsley pass the ball well and they have some good players too, but in the second half against them we went to another level physically.

“That’s what I’ll be asking the lads to do again, to go out there and let them worry about us.”

Blackpool go into tomorrow’s game boasting the second best defensive record in League One, having conceded just five times.

Their record is even more extraordinary away from home, where McPhillips’ men have yet to concede a goal.

McPhillips says goalkeeper Mark Howard and the back four deserve most of the credit for that, but also says the whole side deserves praise for their efforts.

“It’s credit to the lads that that’s the case,” he said. “The four away clean sheets is really impressive.

“I think you’ve got to give a lot of credit to the goalkeeper, you’ve got to give a lot of credit to the defenders but you’ve also got to give credit to the lads in front who are putting a shift in.

“The wingers are so honest, they’re always going to run back with the full-backs. So it’s the whole squad really.”