On-loan Rangers goalkeeper Jak Alnwick facing surgery and lengthy spell on sidelines for Blackpool

Blackpool goalkeeper Jak Alnwick could be facing as long as 12 weeks on the sidelines after he undergoes surgery on his injured bicep.

That's according to Blackpool boss Simon Grayson, who yesterday provided The Gazette with an update on the knock the 26-year-old suffered in the Boxing Day defeat to Accrington Stanley.

The incident looked innocuous enough at the time, Alnwick sustaining the injury as he got down to save Dion Charles' low effort.

The on-loan Rangers man attempted to shake off the knock and continue, however he was eventually forced to withdraw on the half-hour mark.

Since then, he's missed the games against Tranmere Rovers and Rotherham United, with Mark Howard coming into the fold for his first league appearances since March.

“He’s seeing the specialist on Thursday and is booked in to have an operation on Friday," Grayson told The Gazette.

“Potentially we’re talking 12 weeks, which is obviously a big injury for him to suffer.

“We have to deal with that situation and it might mean we need another goalkeeper now."

When asked if the club might look to cut short his deal to free up another loan spot, Grayson added: “I think Rangers are happy for him to do their rehab with us, he’s settled in his house on the Fylde coast so I would expect him to be with us for the rest of the season still.”

Prior to Alnwick's injury, he had started every minute of every league game for the Seasiders.

The Seasiders were also thought to be in discussion with Rangers about making the shot stopper's loan deal a permanent one during this month's transfer window.