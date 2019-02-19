Ollie Turton hails Blackpool's 'rocks' as Seasiders bolster reputation as England's clean sheet kings

Blackpool are now out on their own as the side that has kept the most clean sheets in England’s top four divisions but their defensive prowess doesn’t come as a surprise to Ollie Turton.

READ MORE: Paul Stewart outlines "very positive" talks with receiver over Blackpool FC bid



Prior to Saturday’s games the Seasiders were level with League One leaders Luton Town.

While Terry McPhillips’ men kept yet another shutout at Charlton Athletic - their 16th of the season - the Hatters conceded in stoppage time in their 2-1 win at Fleetwood Town.

Blackpool had to work hard to keep their clean sheet at The Valley at the weekend, with Curtis Tilt and Ben Heneghan two standout performers at the back.

But the Seasiders had chances of their own, Armand Gnanduillet squandering a priceless opportunity with just seven minutes on the clock when he failed to hit the target from close range.

“We’d probably have taken a point before the game but obviously it’s a game we wanted to win,” Turton said.

“But as the game went on it obviously turned out to be a great point.

“First half we were really good and we felt like we were going to score, it just didn’t fall for us.

“They were always going to come out and put it on us, which they did, but we defended really, really well.

“The lads at the back were tremendous blocking everything, blocking shots, blocking crosses and as a team we defended brilliantly - right from the top. At the end of the day it was a good team performance.

“Curtis and Ben were brilliant, their two strikers didn’t really have a sniff all game.

“But the back four and the whole team, we all defended well but those two stand out massively. They’re a rock at the back for us.

“We defend so well as a team. Teams look to get in but we’re always there to block it or whatever.

“We keep our shape well and the lads always put in a massive shift.”

McPhillips tweaked Blackpool’s formation on Saturday, opting to match Charlton’s 4-4-2 diamond system.

It saw Turton play at the foot of the diamond in midfield, with on-loan Everton man Antony Evans at the head.

Meanwhile the two central positions were taken on by Harry Pritchard and Nya Kirby, impressing on what was his first start for the club.

“We tried to get Antony onto their deeper midfielder to stop them playing, which was working early on,” Turton added.

“I don’t think they could handle us in that first half. We had a few chances and we were getting on the ball a lot.

“We matched them and we did well. They got on top second half but everyone stuck to their jobs.”