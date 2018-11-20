Oliver Turton targets more goals for Blackpool

Ollie Turton says he is hungry for more goals after netting his first of the season in Blackpool’s win at Southend United.

The right-back tapped home from close-range in the 14th minute to set Pool on their way to Saturday’s 2-1 win at Roots Hall.

It was only Turton’s second goal in a Blackpool shirt and the former Crewe Alexandra man defender hopes he can start hitting the net on a more regular basis.

He said: “It’s really good to score but it is long overdue to be fair.

“I got one last year (in an August draw at Doncaster)and I was hoping to get a couple more this year. But more importantly it helped us get the win.

“(Marc) Bola put it on a plate for me to be honest. I knew when the ball got laid back to him he would try that low ball across the keeper, so I thought I would just gamble. Luckily enough I was there to put it in.

“I’ve said before that I want to get more goals into my game. I want more assists as well. Hopefully I can get a few more.”

For a long period of Saturday’s game it looked as though Turton’s early effort would be enough to seal the three points.

But the Shrimpers hit back out of nowhere with 15 minutes to go, Jason Demetriou scoring with a similar finish to Turton’s

But Terry McPhillips’ men issued the perfect response eight minutes later, Armand Gnanduillet steering home a pinpoint header from Harry Pritchard’s cross.

Pool managed to hold on for the win, thanks in part to Southend defender Michael Turner being shown a straight red card for a nasty stamp on Gnanduillet five minutes from time.

“We had a sticky few minutes where they were getting on top but we never stop,” Turton added.

“You can see that in every game we’ve played bar Bristol Rovers.

“The lads always keep on going, and with Pritch and Armand (below) putting in displays like that who knows what we can do?”

The win takes Blackpool up to seventh place in League One, level on points with Charlton Athletic who occupy that final play-off spot.

Asked how far the Seasiders can go this season, Turton replied: “I remember last time I did an interview at Walsall I said we’ve got a really good squad.

“Obviously we’ll just take it game by game. We won’t get too ahead of ourselves, but if we keep on churning out performances like this and keep getting wins, who knows?”

Blackpool Under-18s’ FA Youth Cup third round tie at home to Derby County will take place at Bloomfield Road on Tuesday, December 4 (7pm kick-off).