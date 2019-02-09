'Now roll on Wednesday!': Reaction to Blackpool's hard-earned win against Walsall Blackpool extended their unbeaten run to five games with today's win against Walsall Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Blackpool bolstered their play-off hopes with a hard-earned 2-0 win against Walsall today thanks to goals from Chris Long and Harry Pritchard. Here's how fans and players have reacted to the win on social media: Matt Scrafton's player ratings: Mark Howard justifies selection with crucial saves in Blackpool's win against Walsall