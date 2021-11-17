Notts County boss responds to transfer speculation of star player linked to Blackpool, Blackburn Rovers, Lincoln City and others

Blackpool have been linked with the forward, who is also said to be interesting the likes of Blackburn Rovers, Lincoln City and Rotherham United.

According to the Nottingham Post, Lincoln and Rotherham sent key staff members to watch the Portuguese player during their FA Cup replay against Rochdale last night.

Lincoln's head of football Jez George and Rotherham's head of recruitment Rob Scott were both in the stands at Meadow Lane, as Rochdale ran out 2-1 winners.

Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley and Mansfield boss Nigel Clough were also in attendance.

When asked if he was concerned whether offers may come in for Rodrigues in January, Burchnall told the Nottingham Post: “There might be, but they're our players.

“We don't have to do anything with them. Everybody is happy in there. They are enjoying their football and you can see that from the way that they play.

Notts County boss Ian Burchnall

“We are really ambitious with what we're doing as a club and we're all in a good place.

“I don't think too much about that. I only think about trying to get stronger.”

Rodrigues, who plays as a second striker for the National League side, has scored seven goals so far this season.

The 25-year-old made the move to England from Dutch side Den Bosch in August 2020 and helped the Magpies reach the play-offs last season.

“We are playing great stuff and I think people recognise that,” Burchnall added.

“We have a lot of young players and a lot of talented players so it doesn't surprise me at all that the box full of scouts have lots of familiar faces in there.

“That means we are doing something right. We should be pleased with that. It's a credit to the players. Maybe we can shut the doors next time.”