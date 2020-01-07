Norwich defender Rocky Bushiri has his say on early Blackpool departure after making loan move to Belgium

Norwich City defender Rocky Bushiri has had his say on why his loan spell at Blackpool was cut short.

The 20-year-old, who was due to remain with the Seasiders until the end of the season, has now made a loan move to Belgian side Sint-Truidense.

It comes after Blackpool boss Simon Grayson agreed to an early termination of Bushiri's time at Bloomfield Road.

Bushiri made just seven appearances for Blackpool during his short stay and started only two league games.

He did manage to score for the Seasiders, the Belgium Under-21 international hitting a stoppage-time winner in Pool's EFL Trophy win against Wolves Under-21s in November.

Bushiri memorably ripped off his shirt to celebrate the goal in front of a virtually empty Bloomfield Road.

But aside from that comical moment, the defender had no joy and was often confined to the bench or struggled to make the squad entirely.

“We thank him for the bits he did for us, it didn’t quite work out that one," Grayson told The Gazette.

Bushiri has now had his say on the situation having spoken to Belgian newspaper Het Belang van Limburg after agreeing his new move.

“It was included in the contract that that option (to terminate early) would be there," Bushiri said.

"I played seven games for Blackpool but to be honest, I had hoped for more, yes.

"Nothing to do about it. That happens in football. As a player you can only come out stronger."

He added: “Look, if a team picks someone up in January, it is with the intention of deploying him immediately.

"I may still miss a bit of match rhythm, but I am extremely hungry to play again.”