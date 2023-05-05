It's yet to be decided if Dobbie will have any say in the club's upcoming retained list

“This game does matter because there will be fans travelling there.

“As I said to the boys in the dressing room on Friday night, we’ve still got a job to do. We want to go to Norwich, put on a performance and hopefully get the three points.

“We can’t down tools and let the fans down.

“As I’ve said all along, I didn’t want any conversations with myself until after Monday because it’s only right to give everything and focus on Norwich, then we’ll see what happens afterwards.

“It’s a dream to be standing on the sideline and leading this team out, so why would I not take every opportunity to enjoy it instead of worrying about everything else?”

Dobbie added: “I think everybody has seen how much it means to me being on the sidelines and how much it has hurt when we’ve not got over the line.