Norwich City v Blackpool: Live updates from final game of the season
Blackpool will be looking to end a challenging season on a high note when they face Norwich City in their final game today.
With their relegation to League One confirmed following last week’s agonising defeat to Millwall, there’s nothing at stake at Carrow Road with Norwich also out of the play-off picture.
Despite the dead rubber, interim boss Stephen Dobbie insists his side will be taking the game seriously after what has been another uncertain week at Bloomfield Road, following the departure of chief executive Ben Mansford on Wednesday.
Norwich City v Blackpool - live updates
Analysis
Blackpool will have to do without Keshi Anderson and Jerry Yates for their season finale against Norwich City today.
Neither player has been included in Stephen Dobbie’s squad as the Seasiders end the campaign with a long trip to Carrow Road.
Nothing is at stake given their relegation to League One was confirmed following last week’s 3-2 defeat to Millwall.
As for Norwich, they don’t have anything to play for either as they’re no longer able to qualify for the play-offs.
Dobbie has made four changes from last week’s outing, with Josh Bowler among those to come in from the start.
Callum Connolly, Jordan Thorniley and Sonny Carey also return to the starting line up.
Jordan Gabriel is not involved after his season was ended early last week, the defender requiring surgery after suffering a knee injury against Millwall.
James Husband also drops to the bench, while Anderson and Yates aren’t involved at all.
Charlie Goode, Liam Bridcutt, Kevin Stewart, Ian Poveda, Shayne Lavery, Jake Beesley and Gary Madine remain sidelined through injury.
Luke Garbutt, Dom Thompson and Kenny Dougall are all left out.
Dobbie suggested during the build-up he could hand some minutes to the likes of Alex Lankshear, Rob Apter and Brad Holmes and all three are named among the substitutes.
Norwich’s starting XI
How the Seasiders line up
Today’s odds
Norwich to win 4/9
Draw 15/4
Blackpool to win 5/1
How will the Seasiders line up?
Jordan Gabriel has been ruled out after undergoing surgery, while Jordan Thorniley remains a fitness doubt.
Charlie Goode, Liam Bridcutt, Kevin Stewart, Ian Poveda, Shayne Lavery, Jake Beesley and Gary Madine remain sidelined through injury.
With that in mind, here’s how we think the Seasiders might line up at Carrow Road...
Stephen Dobbie’s pre-match quotes
“This game does matter because there will be fans travelling there.
“As I said to the boys in the dressing room on Friday night, we’ve still got a job to do. We want to go to Norwich, put on a performance and hopefully get the three points.
“We can’t down tools and let the fans down.
“As I’ve said all along, I didn’t want any conversations with myself until after Monday because it’s only right to give everything and focus on Norwich, then we’ll see what happens afterwards.
“It’s a dream to be standing on the sideline and leading this team out, so why would I not take every opportunity to enjoy it instead of worrying about everything else?”
Dobbie added: “I think everybody has seen how much it means to me being on the sidelines and how much it has hurt when we’ve not got over the line.
“Everybody knows where I lie with that, so we’ll concentrate on Norwich then we’ll see what happens.”
Team news
Jordan Gabriel has been ruled out after being stretchered off during Blackpool’s 3-2 defeat to Millwall, the result that confirmed their relegation to League One.
The 23-year-old went under the knife on Friday for the second time in the space of just six months after suffering another knee injury.
Elsewhere, Jordan Thorniley remains a fitness doubt after missing the Millwall game with a tight groin. Stephen Dobbie is hopeful he could feature but speaking on Thursday, he revealed the centre-back had yet to train.
Charlie Goode, Liam Bridcutt, Kevin Stewart, Ian Poveda, Shayne Lavery, Jake Beesley and Gary Madine remain sidelined through injury.
Match preview
James Bell is today’s referee. The official has overseen 16 games this season, dishing out 57 yellow cards and three reds in the process.
This will be the first Blackpool game he’s refereed since a 1-0 defeat to Shrewsbury Town in April 2021.
