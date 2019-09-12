Norwich City loanee James Husband assesses his early season form with Blackpool

James Husband believes he's "slowly but surely" beginning to build up some form with Blackpool.

The 25-year-old endured a stop-start beginning to life at Bloomfield Road after picking up a straight red card in just his second game in tangerine.

It forced the defender to serve a three-match suspension, but the Norwich City loanee has since returned for the last three league games.

Husband has been pleased with his own form since coming back into the side and remains confident he's heading in the right direction.

“I didn’t have a pre-season so I’ve just started to find my rhythm slowly but surely," he said.

“Obviously missing the three games didn’t help which was a silly mistake from myself, but I can only learn from that.

“I think my performances are slowly starting to increase.

“You can train until you’re blue in the face but it’s a completely different game when you’re out there on the pitch.

“It’s just tiny little things you can’t really replicate on a training field. But they’re slowly starting to come and I’m starting to see a lot more things quicker.”

Husband has been deployed in a left wing-back role so far this season, a position he appears to enjoy.

“It’s been good and I think it suits our squad," he added.

“There’s players in the squad who probably suit that way of playing, it’s just nailing it down every week so we understand what everyone’s role is, not just your own.

“The squad will play a big part because there will be players who are missing some weeks who will have to play. There is a lot of competitiveness in the squad.

“It’s a different role, but if you ask most footballers they will say they’re happy as long as they’re on the field and having some sort of input in the game.

“If I’m selected on Saturday I will just try my best, which is all I can do.”