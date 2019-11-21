Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill praises Jordan Thompson of Blackpool after toughest of nights in Germany

Blackpool’s Jordan Thompson earned the praise of manager Michael O’Neill after his Northern Ireland baptism of fire.

The midfielder played the full 90 minutes in Tuesday’s 6-1 defeat by Germany in Frankfurt, his first start in a competitive senior international.

Northern Ireland boss O’Neill said: “I was really pleased with Jordan Thompson. I thought he did really well in the game.”

However, the new Stoke City manager added that the match showed how Northern Ireland can struggle when below full strength.

He added; "We probably had three of our first-choice back four unavailable tonight. What that did show is that we don't have the strength in depth to deal with this quality of opposition. It was a tough learning curve for them.

"We had a double-header against the Netherlands and Germany, and it shows that we need to be at full strength to deal with this quality of opposition."

His side finished third in their Euro 2020 group but could still qualify via the play-offs. They face Bosnia and Herzegovina in March.