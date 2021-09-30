Northern Ireland boss expecting Blackpool's in-form Shayne Lavery to get better and better

The 22-year-old notched his seventh goal of the campaign on Tuesday night as Blackpool were held to a 1-1 draw against Hull City.

The former Linfield and Everton man will be looking to build on that record on Saturday, where Blackpool take on Lancashire rivals Blackburn Rovers at Bloomfield Road, before he jets off on international duty.

“For everybody, whether they are young and old (in our squad), they can learn from Shayne,” Baraclough said.

“I actually spoke to (Hull striker and Northern Ireland teammate) Josh Magennis about him and to see how he performed in September for us was brilliant for everyone.

“Shayne energises everyone and gets us up the pitch quicker. He has a lot of facets to his game he needs to work on and he knows that.

“But to have someone like him coming through is great for everybody. I think he is an inspiration for players in Northern Ireland who want to play across the water.”

Ian Baraclough was impressed by Lavery's recent strike against Barnsley

Baraclough was particularly pleased to see Lavery’s winner against Barnsley at the weekend, a clever run rounded off by a clinical finish from a tight angle inside the area.

“I was so pleased to see his goal last weekend because it was a similar situation he will find himself in many times, one on one with the goalkeeper,” he said.

“He made a great run and produced a side-footed finish with pace. He’s a striker who keeps coming back for more and to see that goal (against Barnsley) was great for me.

“It will lift his confidence and he has carried on his great form at Blackpool, which is great for the group.”

Lavery scored his first international goal last month in Northern Ireland’s 4-1 win against Lithuania.

Baraclough’s side face Switzerland, who are three points ahead of them in their World Cup qualifying group, in Geneva on October 9.

This is followed by a trip to Bulgaria three days later.

Elsewhere, Kenny Dougall is expected to receive another call-up to the Australian squad for their upcoming games against Oman and Japan.