Norbreck Primary to represent Blackpool Community Trust in Kids Cup competition

Eighteen primary schools from across Blackpool participated in the local round of the national Kids Cup, all hoping to win a place in the final at Bloomfield Road.

After an eventful day of group matches, quarter-finals and semi-finals organised by Blackpool FC Community Trust, the last two teams standing were Roseacre Primary School and Norbreck Primary Academy.

Their showdown at the home of the Seasiders would determine which of them went on to represent Blackpool FC Community Trust at the regional finals next year.

Both teams were invited to watch the League One match between Blackpool and Rotherham United before gracing the turf themselves.

And it was Norbreck who were crowned the 2019 Kids Cup winners at Bloomfield Road, the home of BFCCT, winning a close game against impressive opponents by the only goal.

The final was evenly-contested as superb defensive displays by both sides kept chances at a premium.

As extra-time was looking likely, Norbreck broke the deadlock with a thunderbolt of a strike into the bottom corner – a goal worthy of winning any final.

Roseacre battled well throughout and bombarded the Norbreck goal but could not get the better of an excellent goalkeeper.

Norbreck teacher Rob Oakes said: “The game was extremely competitive and was decided by a moment of brilliance.

“I’m so proud of the team as they kept their nerve, played for each other and gave their all.”

Physical education officer Ollie Clarke added: “The whole tournament has been an excellent showcase of footballing talent and all teams should be extremely proud of their efforts.

“Thank you to those who came to support the final. It was truly enjoyable being involved in such a special day.

“I am now looking forward to taking the winners, Norbreck, to the next stage of the competition and I am sure they will represent BFCCT very well.”

Norbreck will join other winning teams for the north regional finals at Accrington Stanley in March.

The grand final will be played at Wembley in May as a curtain-raiser to the League One EFL play-off final.

