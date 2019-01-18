No offers yet for Blackpool players and Terry McPhillips is surprised

Terry McPhillips has expressed his surprise at the lack of interest in Blackpool’s star players during the first half of the transfer window.

READ MORE: McPhillips' advice in 'spying' storm: Don't get caught!

Terry McPhillips has expressed his surprise at the lack of interest in Blackpool’s star players during the first half of the transfer window.

Despite speculation, McPhillips revealed the club has received no bids since the window opened on New Year’s Day.

Having admitted the Seasiders are only looking to bring in one new player this month, likely to be Newcastle United striker Elias Sorensen, the Pool boss says that could change were players to leave.

McPhillips said: “It will probably just be the one new signing unless we lose one or two.

“I don’t think anyone has come in for any of our players so far, which I find surprising, but there are still two weeks to go. Hopefully that stays the same.

“It will probably be the last day (when the club receives offers), so we have to be ready if it happens to bring the replacements in.

“They’re our players and, while there’s been speculation about one or two they will remain our players until told differently.”

On the speculation surrounding Sorensen, currently on international duty with Denmark Under-21 in Mexico, McPhillips said: “I’ve said before that we’re interested but nothing is done until it’s done, and it isn’t done yet.”

McPhillips also provided a positive injury update ahead of tomorrow’s home match against Shrewsbury Town, with Ollie Turton and Curtis Tilt both set to return.

Tilt has missed the last five games after a recurrence of a hip/groin injury in the 1-0 defeat by Barnsley.

Turton hasn’t featured since the 2-0 loss at Oxford United on December 15. He was brought off at half-time with a hamstring injury.

But McPhillips is expecting them both to come back into contention this weekend.

He said yesterday: “They will be in the squad and they will train today and tomorrow all being well. It will be good to have those two back.

“In our sticky patch we’ve had some good players missing, coupled with not having the best of luck.”

McPhillips also reported positive progress for number one goalkeeper Mark Howard, although the Shrews game is likely to come too soon for the 32-year-old.

“Mark is getting better,” McPhillips said of Howard, who injured his groin in the FA Cup defeat to Arsenal a fortnight ago.

“I’m not sure he’ll make this weekend but he should certainly be okay for Coventry.”

McPhillips also revealed Nathan Delfouneso should be fit to face Shrewsbury, having shaken off a knock to his hip in last weekend’s 1-0 win at Portsmouth.

“He’s all right and he will train today (Thursday), so he will be available,” the Pool boss said. “I’ve got a big squad for Saturday’s game.”