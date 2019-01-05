'No change for us': Arsenal boss Unai Emery plays down impact of bus protest ahead of Blackpool FA Cup tie

Unai Emery played down the impact of the protest that led to Arsenal's arrival at Bloomfield Road being delayed prior to their FA Cup win against Blackpool.

A Blackpool fan sitting on top of Arsenal's team bus delayed the Gunners from departing their hotel for this evening's FA Cup third round tie at Bloomfield Road, which the Gunners went on to win 3-0.

There were fears kick-off would be delayed after the Blackpool fan, protesting against club owner Owen Oyston, climbed on top of the coach at the Marriott Hotel in Preston.

A replacement bus was eventually found and the team did arrive on time, although later than originally planned.

"No change for us," Emery said, when asked about the delay. "We know some problems here between the fans and the club.

"We have respect and we prepare for the match with respect for the competition.

"I think for 90 minutes we saw a big match for us and for them."

Arsenal claimed a comfortable win thanks to a first-half brace from Joe Willock, with the win being capped off late on by Alex Iwobi's late third.

"I am very proud of the players today, of our work," Emery added.

"Every player played with big commitment, good concentration. We impose our positioning and sometimes our quality.

"I am very happy."