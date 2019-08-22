No Blackpool players leave until signings are complete vows Simon Grayson as Jamie Devitt is linked with move

Simon Grayson refused to be drawn on speculation linking Jamie Devitt with a move away from Blackpool.

The midfielder, who only arrived at Bloomfield Road this summer, has been linked with a host of clubs, including Bradford City, Plymouth Argyle and Swindon Town.

Those rumours only intensified when the 29-year-old was left out of Blackpool’s squad for Tuesday’s 2-2 draw at Gillingham, despite travelling down to Kent with the team.

Devitt, who was brought to the club from Carlisle United by former boss Terry McPhillips, has yet to make an appearance for the Seasiders.

When asked by The Gazette if fans should read anything into Devitt’s absence from the squad at Priestfield Stadium, Grayson said: “We’ve got Jay Spearing back, which is a massive bonus for us.

“I thought when he picked up the injury last Tuesday he was going to be out for a few weeks, but he recovered really well and it was quite an easy decision to bring him back in.

“I knew we needed a bit of height and substance on the bench because of how Gillingham play, so it’s no slight on Jamie. It’s just horses for courses at times.”

When asked to comment on the speculation linking Devitt with a move away, Grayson added: “I think we’ve had enquiries for a few of our players but no players will be going out unless I’ve brought some in.

“We have a few lads who are still out injured although James Husband comes back from suspension at the weekend.

“Matty Virtue and Joe Nuttall are making good progress but we don’t want to leave ourselves short.

“At the same time, if we’re going to bring anyone in they’ve got to be better than the ones we are replacing or letting out.

“Plenty of phone calls are going off between myself, Simon (Sadler, owner) and the people connected with the club but we’ve still got 10 days or so, so we will see how it goes.”

Devitt watched from the stands on Tuesday as the Seasiders were made to work hard for a point that saw them return to the top of League One.

While Grayson’s men have lost their 100 per cent winning record, they will have been relieved to come away from the Kent with their unbeaten record intact.

It means Blackpool have opened their league account with three wins and a draw, and Grayson added: “I certainly would have taken that had I been offered it at the start of the season.

“But I have high standards of the players to make sure we keep improving game by game.

“It’s where you are at the end of the season that matters, that’s the important thing, but we’ve given ourselves a platform to build on.

“The momentum and optimism from the summer has carried forward but we have a tough game at Rochdale on Saturday.

“We will get back, get prepared and hopefully we can get another good result.”