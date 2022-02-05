Nigel Pearson explains why Blackpool defeat was a harsh 'lesson' for his Bristol City side
Nigel Pearson felt Blackpool handed his Bristol City side a harsh "lesson" at Bloomfield Road today.
The Seasiders ultimately breezed to a 3-1 win thanks to goals from CJ Hamilton, Gary Madine and Josh Bowler.
The victory, Blackpool's third on the bounce on home turf, means Neil Critchley's side remain unbeaten in the league in 2022.
As for the Robins, they've now conceded two or more goals in their last nine games.
Only Peterborough United and Reading have conceded fewer goals than Pearson's side.
“We conceded three really poor goals from our own perspective,” Pearson said.
“In the first half, where I didn’t think there was that much in the game, I thought they pressed us well.
“We were unable to manage the ball in a more fluid way than we have done recently, but having said that the goals we’ve conceded have been really poor.
“And then again, straight after half-time, where the next goal is always going to be important, to concede such a poor goal... It gave us too much to do.
“We don’t have enough consistency from individuals. We have to find the solution to that.
“We’ve got to find ways of winning games. That was a lesson for us."
