Nigel Clough bemoans Burton Albion's defensive fragility in defeat to Blackpool

Burton Albion boss Nigel Clough spoke of his disappointment as his side's defending in their 3-0 defeat to Blackpool.

READ MORE: Terry McPhillips on Blackpool's 3-0 win against Burton Albion



A ruthless spell at the start of the second half saw the Seasiders claim all three points as Armand Gnanduillet, Jordan Thompson and Joe Dodoo all found the back of the net.

The Brewers had previously been well in the game but there was no way back after that quickfire 10-minute spell.

"We thought it might be a close one-nil job today," Clough told the Derbyshire Times.

"We said to them if you keep it tight we might able to nick one, don't give anything away, but we've given three away in 12 minutes.

"We said at half-time, there's nothing in it, don't give anything away. And then 30 seconds in we give a very poor goal away.

"It felt like we've gone back about three months, to earlier on in the season when were at Oxford and Gillingham conceding those sorts of goals.

"We haven't done it recently. We've been tight defensively. It's disappointing that we weren't so today."