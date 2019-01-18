Nick Anderton is happy to be at the centre of things for Blackpool

Nick Anderton admits he’s more than happy to fill in at centre-back for Blackpool now he’s back with the club for the second half of the season.

The defender, naturally a left-back, impressed playing in the centre alongside Ben Heneghan during Pool’s 1-0 win at league leaders Portsmouth last weekend.

With Marc Bola a regular at left-back, Anderton says he’s prepared to play in the centre if it means getting in the team.

The 22-year-old, who has recently returned from a loan spell with Accrington Stanley, said: “I fancy myself playing there, I quite like playing anywhere across the backline.

“I haven’t played that much at centre-half before but I enjoyed it, it was a good experience.

“I think as a back four and as a team we defended well as a unit at Portsmouth when we needed to, especially first half where they didn’t really have any chances.

“In the second half after we got the goal they were always going to throw the kitchen sink at us because they’re top of the league and they had their fans behind them, but we dealt with it well.”

Anderton will face competition for his spot in the team for tomorrow’s game against Shrewsbury Town with Curtis Tilt set to return.

Terry McPhillips has confirmed that Tilt, and teammate Ollie Turton, should both be fit enough to be named in the squad.

“Tilty has been a rock at centre half and Turts can play anywhere really. They’re both great to have in the squad,” Anderton added.

“Having them back from injury is only going to be a boost for us, it’s going to be good for competition.”