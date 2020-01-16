Nick Anderton becomes latest player to depart Blackpool as he agrees permanent move to Carlisle

Nick Anderton has become the fourth player to depart Blackpool in the last two days after agreeing a permanent move to Carlisle United.

The left-back has signed an 18-month contract with the League Two side, with no fee involved in the deal.

The defender will be looking to get some regular football at Brunton Park having only recently returned from injury, having been sidelined with a hairline leg fracture since October.

Signed from National League side Barrow in 2017, Anderton departs Bloomfield Road after making 27 appearances in tangerine.

“Nick is at the stage now where he needs to go and play regular games again," chief executive Ben Mansford said.

"He’s been a fantastic lad around the place and we wish him well in this next chapter of his career.”

Anderton follows Michael Nottingham in leaving the club, with the defender making a loan switch to Crewe Alexandra.

Christoffer Mafoumbi (Morecambe) and Adi Yussuf (Boreham Wood) also departed yesterday in loan deals.

The Seasiders are now hopeful of making at least two signings before Saturday's trip to Lincoln City.