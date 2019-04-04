Newcastle United striker Elias Sorensen admits he was left 'devastated' by unsuccessful Blackpool loan spell

Elias Sorensen admits he was left "gutted" and "devastated" that his loan spell at Blackpool didn't work out as he would have wanted.

READ MORE: Terry McPhillips stresses importance of tying Blackpool's key players down to new deals



The Newcastle United striker, who made the move to Bloomfield Road during the January transfer window, returned to his parent club last month after making just one appearance for the Seasiders.

The 19-year-old, who has scored 19 goals for Newcastle Under-23 side, came off the bench in the 2-2 draw against Wycombe Wanderers.

Now the striker is back in the North East he is hoping to put that disappointment behind him.

“Going out on loan was supposed to lead to giving me a chance to getting into the first team when I came back," Sorensen said.

“But the loan wasn’t what I hoped it would be, to be honest.

“Obviously I train every day and train as hard as I can because being in the first team is where I want to be.

“I was gutted about how the loan worked out, I don’t think I got the chance to show what I could do.

“I am devastated that they never gave me a chance, but hopefully now I am back I can make the most of what is here.

“It’s good to be back amongst the lads and to get some minutes into the tank. I just want to get my confidence back once again and I want to kick on and help this side get promotion.”