Newcastle legend Alan Shearer congratulates former Blackpool star for scoring first goal for boyhood club

Former Blackpool loanee Sean Longstaff has received praise from Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer after netting his first goal for his boyhood club.

The midfielder scores his first competitive goal for the Magpies in their 4-2 after extra-time win against Blackburn Rovers last night in the FA Cup.

He gave Newcastle the lead after just 56 seconds when his long-range effort took a deflection and wrong-footed the Blackburn goalkeeper.

Fellow academy product Cal Roberts also bagged his first senior goal for the club in the cup win.

Shearer wrote on Twitter: "Congratulations Sean Longstaff and Cal Roberts on scoring your first goals for NUFC. Well done."

It comes after Longstaff made his first senior start for the North East club at the weekend in the 2-1 defeat to Chelsea.

The midfielder spent last season on loan with the Seasiders, scoring nine times in 45 appearances under the management of Gary Bowyer.