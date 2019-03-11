Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez 'not happy' with Elias Sorensen's lack of game time at Blackpool

Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez has admitted he's "not happy" with Elias Sorensen's lack of game time at Blackpool.

The striker has seen just 32 minutes of action since signing on loan in January and has yet to start a game.

He's not even been named on the bench for Blackpool's last five games.

Sorensen was again left out of Pool's 18-man squad for the 2-2 draw against Southend United on Saturday.

"It's something difficult for me," Benitez told the Newcastle Chronicle.

"Ben Dawson (Newcastle's academy coach) dealt with them (Blackpool) and I thought it was more clear for the lad.

"But you need to know exactly what is going on to have an opinion.

"I'm not happy with the fact that he was not playing games, but at the same time I don't know what was going on when we did the deal."

Blackpool boss Terry McPhillips was asked about Sorensen's lack of game time last week, along with fellow loanee Nya Kirby.

He said: “We’ve got plenty to pick from and we just ask for the lads on the bench and those who aren’t in the squad to stay patient, wait your turn and stick with us.”