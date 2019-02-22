Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez keen for Elias Sorensen to get more game time at Blackpool

Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez says he's keen to see Elias Sorensen get more game time during his loan spell at Blackpool.

The striker has had just 32 minutes of action since joining the Seasiders, his one appearance coming off the bench in the 2-2 draw against Wycombe Wanderers.

The 19-year-old, who joined on loan until the end of the season on January 21, was left out of Pool's squad altogether last week for the stalemate at Charlton Athletic.

Even when the Dane is named on the bench, he finds himself behind Armand Gnanduillet and Chris Long in the pecking order.

Asked about the striker’s situation by the Shields Gazette, Benitez said: “The reality is that when the players are around, and they don’t have a chance in the first team, we (say) ‘maybe they can go on loan’.

“If they go on loan and are not playing, is it better or worse?

“They have another experience, another environment, but maybe they are not playing. We have two or three who are not playing.

“We have to be really careful when they go to be sure the manager likes the player, the style of football is good and the player can play.

“Then you cannot blame the manager, because he will have his own idea, but why was the player going on loan there? In theory, because he has to play – at least at the beginning.

“After, you can say ‘listen, he was not doing what I was expecting’, and then you can change the decision. The young players, they have to play if possible. That’s it.”

United, however, are understood to be relaxed about Sorensen’s lack of games given that this is his first loan away from St James’s Park.

Terry McPhillips addressed Sorensen’s lack of game time this week when asked about the situation by The Gazette.

When asked why the striker wasn't included in his squad at Charlton last week, the Pool boss said: “There was no issue. Some good players have missed out on squads. I think the week before Chris Taylor and Michael Nottingham missed out.

“If we get a couple of players back, I’ll have the same problem this weekend, so I don’t know who will miss out, but someone will have to.

“It’s not the nice part of the job, but it is part of the job.”