New Year wish for Blackpool's Ben Heneghan

Ben Heneghan says Blackpool are desperate to rediscover that winning feeling, having won just two of their last eight games.

The Seasiders welcome Sunderland and their 7,800 fans to Bloomfield Road this afternoon, looking to pick up their first three points since the 2-1 win against Charlton Athletic on December 8.

Pool did manage to put a halt to their three-game losing run with a 0-0 draw at AFC Wimbledon on Saturday but Heneghan says only a win will do.

Asked about the upcoming double-header against Sunderland and Arsenal in the FA Cup, the defender said: “They are big games. We relish any game but we just want to prove ourselves and get back to winning ways.

“We had that winning run towards the start of the season and there was a great atmosphere around the place, so we want to get back to that.

“It might feel like a home game (for Sunderland and Arsenal) but we’ve just got to deal with that. Our fans will still be behind us, no matter what.”

Heneghan played a vital role for Blackpool at Wimbledon, producing a solid rearguard display alongside Paudie O’Connor in the centre of defence.

It was Pool’s 11th clean sheet of the season and Heneghan joked: “Me and Paudie need new necks.

“But it’s part of our job, so we’re happy doing it. I thought we dealt with it well.

“We always knew it was going to be a battle. We’re just frustrated because we created a good few chances, when we thought we should have put the ball in the back of the net. Unfortunately it hasn’t happened.

“You know you’re going to have to put your body on the line, no matter what. But I thought we dealt with it.

“Yes we missed those chances but we’ve got to take the positives, which are that at least we’re creating the chances.

“If you were told you’d go away from home and get a clean sheet and a point, you’d take that any day of the week.

“It just wasn’t our day in terms of putting them in the back of the net.

“Just to get a point on the board is a positive. We’ve had a little slip lately and hopefully this will turn it back around for us.”

Heneghan, on loan from Sheffield United for the season, has yet to score for the Seasiders after 27 appearances.

The centre-back has had plenty of chances, the latest a towering header at Wimbledon that flew just wide of goal.

“It’s coming soon, don’t you worry,” Heneghan said. “I’ll try and score in the next two – that would be nice.”