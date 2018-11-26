New date set for Blackpool's league trip to Sunderland

A new date has been set for Blackpool's league fixture away at Sunderland.

The original date for the fixture, penciled in for Saturday, October 13, was postponed after Sunderland had three players called up for international duty.

The rescheduled game will now take place at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday, February 19.

The fixture will follow a home game against Walsall on Saturday, February 9 ahead of a trip to the capital to face Charlton Athletic the following weekend.