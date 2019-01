Blackpool's League One home fixture against Wycombe Wanderers has been rearranged for Tuesday, January 29, it has been confirmed.

The game was originally scheduled to take place this weekend but was forced to be postponed after Blackpool made it through to the third round of the FA Cup.

The fixture, which kicks off at 7.45pm, is sandwiched between trips to Coventry City and Accrington Stanley respectively.