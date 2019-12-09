New date set for Blackpool's League One clash against Bolton Wanderers at Bloomfield Road

A new date has been set for Blackpool's rearranged League One clash against Bolton Wanderers at Bloomfield Road.

READ MORE: Joey Barton gave Blackpool extra motivation to beat Fleetwood says goalscorer Liam Feeney



The Seasiders were originally scheduled to take on the Trotters on Saturday, January 4 2020.

However, that fixture had to be postponed due to Blackpool's progression in the FA Cup, as they will now take on Championship side Reading on that date.

The rearranged encounter with Bolton will now take place on Tuesday, February 25 (7.45pm kick-off).

The midweek game will be sandwiched in between a trip to AFC Wimbledon on Saturday, February 22 and the home game against Ipswich Town the following Saturday.

The Seasiders drew 0-0 with Bolton in the corresponding fixture earlier in the season.