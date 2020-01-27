New date pencilled in for Blackpool's postponed League One fixture against Tranmere Rovers

A new date has been arranged for Blackpool's postponed League One fixture against Tranmere Rovers.

The two sides were originally due to do battle at Bloomfield Road on Saturday.

But the game had to be rearranged on Thursday night when Tranmere overcame Premier League side Watford in their FA Cup third round replay.

That set up a fourth round tie at home to Manchester United on Sunday, which they lost 6-0.

The Seasiders will now host Micky Mellon's side on Tuesday, March 10 - kick-off 7.45pm.

The game will be sandwiched in-between a short trip to Highbury to face Fylde coast neighbours Fleetwood Town and a home game against Sunderland.