New date for Blackpool's FA Youth Cup clash at Blackburn

Blackpool's FA Youth Cup quarter final clash against Blackburn Rovers has been rearranged for Tuesday, March 6.

READ MORE: Blackpool's FA Youth Cup clash at Blackburn called off



The tie, which was originally due to take place on Wednesday, was postponed due to adverse weather conditions.

But following discussions, both clubs have agreed that the new date for the clash will be next Tuesday, with a kick-off of 7pm.

It means Blackpool will travel to Ewood Park twice in the space of just five days, as the first team travel there the following Saturday.

Ticket prices remain at £4 for adults and £2 for concessions.