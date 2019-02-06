New date confirmed for Blackpool's postponed fixture against Accrington Stanley

Have your say

A new date has been confirmed for Blackpool's trip to Accrington Stanley after the game fell foul to the weather at the weekend.

Colder than expected overnight temperatures saw Accrington arrange an inspection for 10.30am, but this was brought forward to 9am following concerns over the pitch.

It was confirmed soon after that the referee had taken the decision to postpone the match.

Around 2,000 Blackpool fans were expected to make the trip to the Wham Ground.

The game will now take place on Tuesday, March 5 at 7.45pm.

The midweek clash follows a weekend trip to Bristol Rovers, while it's followed by a home game against Southend United.

Blackpool FC said: "Tickets for the game, which was originally due to take place last weekend, remain valid for the new date.

"Those unable to attend will be refunded."