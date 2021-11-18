New Cardiff City boss outlines his view on the future of Blackpool loanee Ryan Wintle

Morison took the reins in the Welsh capital last week after replacing Mick McCarthy, who was sacked in October.

Wintle is currently on loan at Bloomfield Road from Cardiff and has been a mainstay of Neil Critchley's side, making 12 appearances in total.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the Bluebirds hold the option to recall the central midfielder in January should they wish to do so.

Given his excellent form for the Seasiders so far this season, Pool fans are anxious to tie down the 24-year-old for the remainder of the campaign.

Morison was asked by Wales Online about Wintle's short-term future for the first time this week ahead of Cardiff's game against Blackpool' s rivals Preston North End.

"They can all come back in January," Morison said of the four players Cardiff currently have out on loan.

Wintle has been a mainstay in Blackpool's team this season

"It has to be right for everyone. If Ryan Wintle is someone who is going to come back and play then there is an option for that.

"If he's not going to play every week, from a football club point of view, him staying there and having 44 or 46 games under his belt for Blackpool, when he comes back at the start of next season he is worth so much more to us.

"He has come in with no Championship experience and then you're getting an experienced Championship midfielder who is like a new signing.

"It's weighing up the pros and cons."

Wintle joined Cardiff on a free transfer during the summer after leaving Crewe Alexandra.

The midfielder found himself down the pecking order at the start of the season though and was loaned out after making just three appearances.