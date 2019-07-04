New Blackpool winger Sullay Kaikai says: I've joined a club that's buzzing

New Blackpool signing Sullay Kaikai says the newfound positivity around Bloomfield Road was key to him signing for the Seasiders.

The 23-year-old winger became Pool’s fifth signing of the summer when he put pen to paper on a two-year deal, with the option for a further 12 months, subject to international clearance.

Kaikai revealed he spoke to owner Simon Sadler prior to joining the club and those conversations made up his mind.

He said: “It’s exciting times with the new owner. You can feel the buzz around the place, so I’m happy to get it done.

“I spoke to the owner before I came here and he explained stuff. It’s something to look forward to and you can feel it around the place. It shows the club’s intent. Speaking to the manager also, he explained things and how he wants to work here.

“It sounds like it’s going to be a good project and I’m excited to be a part of it.”

The Londoner makes the move back to England after finishing last season with Dutch side NAC Breda.

Kaikai came through the youth ranks at Crystal Palace and played 11 games for the Eagles, the final two in last season’s Carabao Cup. His three Premier League appearances included games at Manchester United and Liverpool in 2017.

He left Selhurst Park for NAC Breda in January and made six Eredivisie appearances before his contract was mutually terminated at the end of the season.

Kaikai said: “The main thing for me is to play and enjoy my football, and the rest will take care of itself.

“Playing in Holland was humbling. It’s a different culture but I’m happy to be back in England.”

Kaikai is already familiar with one member of Blackpool’s squad in left-back Marc Bola.

“I spoke to Marc before I came and he had nothing but good things to say about the club,” Kaikai said.

“It always helps when you know someone. It makes it easier to settle in.

“I know Marc well, so hopefully we can have that connection on the pitch as well.

“I’m just happy to be here and can’t wait to get started.

“I have lots of tricks, and I like to get fans off their seats and just express myself. Goals and assists are part of my game too.”

Kalkai has also spent time on loan with Charlton Athletic, Shrewsbury Town, Crawley Town and Brentford.

Shrewsbury in 2015-16 was his most productive spell, the most prolific spell, scoring 12 times in 29 games.

Kaikai becomes Blackpool’s fifth signing of the summer following Adi Yussuf, Ryan Edwards, Jamie Devitt and Ben Tollitt.